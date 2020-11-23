Advertisement

Rock Falls school district officials vote to switch all students to remote learning

(MGN)
(MGN)(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 7:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Falls Elementary School District #13 Board of Education voted for all students to do remote learning from Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 through Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.

Students at Riverdale, Merrill, Dillon and Rock Falls Middle School will switch to remote learning during that time frame.

The vote was 5-2.

School officials say anyone with students learning onsite will receive more information this week.

Bettendorf Community School District applies for waiver to move to remote learning
