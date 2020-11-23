Advertisement

Rock Island County announce new COVID-19 cases; including two infants

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials in Rock Island County on Sunday announced 100 new cases and a record number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

The county health department announced 76 hospitalizations due to the virus.

Additionally, they announced two new deaths from COVID; a man in his 90′s who was in a long-term care facility and a woman in her 80′s who was hospitalized. The number of deaths is now at 129.

“We send our heartfelt sympathies to the families and friends of these Rock Island County residents,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator, Rock Island County Health Department.

The 100 new cases announced on Sunday bring the county total to 7,669 cases.

The new cases are:

  • 1 woman in her 80s
  • 2 women in their 70s
  • 11 women in their 60s
  • 4 women in their 50s
  • 7 women in their 40s
  • 12 women in their 30s
  • 12 women in their 20s
  • 2 women in their teens
  • 4 girls in their teens
  • 1 girl younger than 13
  • 1 girl infant 1 or younger
  • 1 man in his 80s
  • 3 men in their 70s
  • 13 men in their 60s
  • 5 men in their 50s
  • 4 men in their 40s
  • 4 men in their 30s
  • 7 men in their 20s
  • 2 men in their teens
  • 3 boys in their teens
  • 1 boy infant 1 or younger

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

We all must continue to do our part to prevent further spread of COVID-19 by:

· Staying home as much as possible

· Wearing a face covering when you must go out

· Watching your distance. Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Washing your hands frequently

Iowa officials report 3,356 new coronavirus cases, 33 deaths over 24 hours

