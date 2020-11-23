Rock Island Health Dept.: ‘We are at a crisis point with cases rising’

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Five additional deaths and over 110 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Monday in Rock Island County.

County health department officials announced 114 new cases and a record number of hospitalizations. On Sunday they announced the then-record number of 76 patients in the hospital. On Monday that number jumped 16 to now 92 patients in the hospital.

“This is a jump of 16 patients from Sunday to Monday,” Ludwig said. “We know our hospital systems sounded alarms earlier this month when the number of patients was lower. Now, we are at a crisis point with cases rising by the hundreds every day in the Quad Cities.

The department announced five additional deaths due to the virus as well on Monday. A man in his 80′s, two women in their 80′s and one woman in her 70′s, all of them were living in a long-term care facility. One woman in her 80′s died at home. The number of deaths in the county is now at 134.

“We send our sincere condolences to the loved ones of these residents,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator, Rock Island County Health Department. “We are worried about Thanksgiving gatherings putting a further strain on our hospitals. People being exposed on Thursday could mean even more hospitalizations next month. There still is time to change your Thanksgiving plans. Please do not gather for the holiday with people outside of your household. Remember that some people with COVID-19 might not show symptoms, but they still can infect others.”

In addition, the health department reports 114 additional cases. The total number is now 7,783.

The new cases are:

1 woman in her 80s

7 women in their 70s

13 women in their 60s

7 women in their 50s

7 women in their 40s

9 women in their 30s

5 women in their 20s

1 woman in her teens

6 girls in their teens

4 girls younger than 13

1 man in his 90s

2 men in their 80s

4 men in their 70s

12 men in their 60s

4 men in their 50s

7 men in their 40s

7 men in their 30s

8 men in their 20s

1 man in his teens

5 boys in their teens

3 boys younger than 13

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

We all must continue to do our part to prevent further spread of COVID-19 by following these guidelines:

· Stay home: Leave for only essential items and services

· Mask up: Wear a face covering every day and every time you leave your home

· Wash up: Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

· Back up: Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else at all times

