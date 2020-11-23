Advertisement

Tennessee business creates new safety device to stop school shootings

By WSMV Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new device could become the future of security to prevent school shootings.

Hugh Kirkpatrick with Elite Source Pro says the device “senses if there’s any gun or firearm in your possession.”

Kirkpatrick is helping ProActive Solutions get the word out about their new device, called “The Phantom.” It is designed to keep people from entering a school, bank or courthouse with any type of gun.

“This will lock them inside this device and they’re only clear to exit once we’ve secured the firearm,” he says.

The device is a bulletproof and shatter resistant fully-automated unit with video and audio surveillance and special locks and sensors.

It also houses a highly sensitive metal detection system that would be installed in a school’s lobby.

“A lot of shootings happen after school starts, so this device was set up for anybody that enters the school or facility after school is in session,” Kirkpatrick says.

He says the company is now in talks with city and state leaders in Tennessee as well as school superintendents and even entertainers who support the newest security concept.

Kirkpatrick says the device is in the six-figure range and prices vary with each custom build. Once it is ordered, there is a three month turnaround time.

Tennessee state senator Mark Pody has already seen the device. He says it is an innovative step to protect children.

Copyright 2020 WSMV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Rock Island police: Woman shot while driving Saturday
Two people are in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash Friday evening in Scott...
Drivers identified in Friday night crash in Scott County
Crash
Fatal multi-vehicle crash on I-80 Saturday morning near Annawan exit
Taegan Renee Randolph, 20, of Matherville, was last seen on the morning of Friday, Nov. 20,...
20-year-old woman reported missing out of Mercer County
This undated photo provided by the Sarpy County Jail shows Roberto Carlos Silva Jr., of Omaha,...
Man arrested in deadly attack at Nebraska Sonic restaurant

Latest News

The move clears the way for Joe Biden aides to begin coordinating with federal agencies on...
US agency ascertains Biden as winner, lets transition begin
Health officials in Whiteside County announced 49 new cases of COVID-19 in the county.
Whiteside County announces over 40 new cases of COVID-19
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern talks with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on phone at...
New Zealand leader Ardern offers virus know-how to Joe Biden
FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2019, file photo former Fed Chair Janet Yellen speaks with FOX Business...
AP source: Biden taps ex-Fed chair Yellen to lead treasury
White House Christmas tree arrived to D.C. from West Virginia
White House Christmas tree arrives in D.C. from West Virginia