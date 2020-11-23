Advertisement

Vacant apartment fire in Galesburg causes $100,000 in damage

(Image Source: MGN)
(Image Source: MGN)(KALB)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The Galesburg Fire Department responded to an apartment fire Sunday night.

At approximately 10 p.m., firefighters from all three stations responded to the vacant building located at 179 North Cherry Street. Upon arrival, firefighters saw flames coming up from the roof.

The apartment was attached to two units to the south, one to the north and Tucker’s Printing at 193 North Cherry.

Firefighters described the building on fire to be in poor condition. Portions of the roof were collapsing as they were trying to put the fire out.

Crews were able to place tarps on computers and printers at Tucker’s Printing to protect them from water damage.

A preliminary estimate puts the fire damage at $100,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

