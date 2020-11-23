Advertisement

Western Union money transfers between US and Cuba end

Trump administration sanctions ended the financial link
A woman waits to be attended at a Western Union office on its last day of business in Havana,...
A woman waits to be attended at a Western Union office on its last day of business in Havana, Cuba, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.(Source: AP Photo/Ismael Francisco)
By Ed Payne
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Western Union is no longer processing remittance payments to Cuba, following new sanctions by the Trump administration against the communist regime.

More than 400 Western Union locations will shut down across the island by 6 p.m. Cuba Time on Monday.

“Ask your receivers to pick up funds immediately,” the company’s website said. “We will provide refunds if your receiver is unable to pick up funds by the deadline.”

The move cuts a vital lifeline for many Cubans who depend on money sent by relatives living in the United States.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Rock Island police: Woman shot while driving Saturday
Two people are in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash Friday evening in Scott...
Drivers identified in Friday night crash in Scott County
Crash
Fatal multi-vehicle crash on I-80 Saturday morning near Annawan exit
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, questions former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein testifies...
Grassley misses Senate vote; first time in 27 years
(Source: AP)
Iowa officials report 3,356 new coronavirus cases, 33 deaths over 24 hours

Latest News

Police say the stabbing happened at Grace Baptist Church in San Jose, California. At least two...
Suspect arrested, at least 2 dead in stabbing at San Jose, Calif., church
Vaccines show promise as deadly pandemic surges
Vaccines show promise as deadly pandemic surges
The Oxford English Dictionary couldn't pick just one “word of the year” for 2020.
Oxford English Dictionary couldn’t pick just one ‘word of the year’ for 2020
Hy-Vee and Riverbend Food Bank teamed up to provide meal kits to about 200 Quad City families...
200 Quad City families receiving meal kits for Thanksgiving
This photo shows the AstraZeneca offices and the corporate logo in Cambridge, England,...
3rd major COVID-19 vaccine shown to be effective and cheaper