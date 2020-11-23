Whiteside County announces over 40 new cases of COVID-19
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials in Whiteside County announced 49 new cases of COVID-19 in the county. They also announced 29 people have recovered from the virus.
The new cases:
- Seven people under the age of 20
- Eight people in their 20′s
- Six people in their 30′s
- Five people in their 40′s
- Eight people in their 50′s
- Four people in their 60′s
- Three people in their 70′s
- Ten people 80 or older
Officials say so far since the pandemic began 69 people in the county have died as a result of the virus.
The county total for confirmed cases is now at 3,674.
County residents can find more information by visiting this website.
