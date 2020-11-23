Whiteside County announces over 40 new cases of COVID-19

WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials in Whiteside County announced 49 new cases of COVID-19 in the county. They also announced 29 people have recovered from the virus.

The new cases:

Seven people under the age of 20

Eight people in their 20′s

Six people in their 30′s

Five people in their 40′s

Eight people in their 50′s

Four people in their 60′s

Three people in their 70′s

Ten people 80 or older

Officials say so far since the pandemic began 69 people in the county have died as a result of the virus.

The county total for confirmed cases is now at 3,674.

County residents can find more information by visiting this website.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.