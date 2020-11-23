Advertisement

Whiteside County announces over 40 new cases of COVID-19

Health officials in Whiteside County announced 49 new cases of COVID-19 in the county.
Health officials in Whiteside County announced 49 new cases of COVID-19 in the county.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials in Whiteside County announced 49 new cases of COVID-19 in the county. They also announced 29 people have recovered from the virus.

The new cases:

  • Seven people under the age of 20
  • Eight people in their 20′s
  • Six people in their 30′s
  • Five people in their 40′s
  • Eight people in their 50′s
  • Four people in their 60′s
  • Three people in their 70′s
  • Ten people 80 or older

Officials say so far since the pandemic began 69 people in the county have died as a result of the virus.

The county total for confirmed cases is now at 3,674.

County residents can find more information by visiting this website.

