Woman who was shoved in front of NY subway train said she can’t remember attack

By WABC staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW YORK (WABC) - Liliana Sagbaicela is still so dizzy, her head still spinning.

“I don’t remember much. I woke up later, almost 11 a.m., laying in the hospital. That’s it. I can’t remember. I was very confused,” she said.

The 40-year-old housekeeper was hit by a train. In an incident caught on surveillance video, she’s seen being shoved by someone onto the train tracks while she was standing on the platform Thursday at Union Square.

Somehow, she landed on the tracks, and the train made minimal contact with her as it rolled over her. She now has eight stitches in her head.

When she woke up in the hospital, she thought she fainted. She never saw her assailant and doesn’t remember being attacked.

Officers said the man who violently shoved her from behind timed his push so she would be hit by an oncoming train.

Police said the 24-year-old suspect is emotionally disturbed and homeless. He was charged with attempted murder, felony assault and reckless endangerment.

Sagbaicela said she’s terrified of the subway now, but she said she has to move forward and will eventually ride the train again.

Her 14-year-old daughter goes to high school in the city, takes the same train to the same stop. If and when in-person learning resumes, she said she’s not sure if she’ll take the train anymore.

“I still, when I watch the video, I still can’t believe my mom was the person,” she said.

