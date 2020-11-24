Augustana College approves new minor in tech field

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Officials with Augustana College announced they have approved a new minor in a growing tech field.

“A geographic information system (GIS) is a framework that provides the ability to capture and analyze spatial and geographical data,” officials said in a release. “Geospatial technology is used in everything from GPS navigation, to wildlife and forestry management, to tracking the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Officials say it can reveal the best place to put a new business or bike trail and can also build a better healthcare network.

“GIS technology is used to find relationships and trends in data,” officials said in the release. “GIS allows data to be presented visually as maps, reports and charts. The technology can be applied to virtually anything that has a location, whether a person, object or event. Even public opinion varies by location, creating a map. And whatever can be mapped can be overlaid with additional maps to give it additional meaning.”

Starting in 2021, Augustana will offer a minor in Geographic Information Science and Technology.

“There’s been a steady rise since the 1980s, which has now turned into exponential growth in jobs and the demand for this technology,” said Dr. Reuben Heine, geography professor. “When you look at the location services of smartphones, you can see the digital maps that have become part of our everyday lives, and behind all of these services are geospatial technologies such as GPS, remote sensing, and more recently, drone mapping. This is deeply meaningful to different communities, at all different levels. At its core, GIS provides a framework for analyzing spatial data and applying critical thinking skills.”

