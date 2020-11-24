Bureau of Prisons approves relocation, recruitment incentives for USP Thomson

THOMSON, Ill. (KWQC) - The Bureau of Prisons approved a 25% relocation and recruitment incentive for all departments at USP Thomson.

Officials say this incentive is a way to help combat staffing shortages.

“Low staffing numbers at the Thomson federal prison have led to long hours and overworked staff, presenting significant risk to staff, inmates and the surrounding community,” Senator Duckworth said in a statement.

According to a news release, the new incentive will be available to new employees at the agency and to existing employees who choose to transfer to Thomson.

“I’m glad the Bureau of Prisons has agreed to our request to incentivize qualified staff to pursue new career opportunities at Thomson and for existing staff to remain at Thomson, which will help improve staffing levels and overall safety at the prison – especially in light of the ongoing pandemic,” Senator Duckworth said.

Officials say the incentive builds upon the lawmakers’ work to bolster staffing at the facility, such as advocating for increased locality pay, direct hire authority and proper precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The bonus also requires a service commitment from the applicant which includes one year for recruitment and two years for relocation.

Additionally, lawmakers wrote to BOP in August requesting that correctional officers at USP Thomson be provided a 25% retention bonus, aligned with the request of AFGE Local 4070. In the news release, officials say lawmakers have also called on BOP and the Office of Personnel and Management to grant Thomson Prison direct hire authority in order to cut through “a backlog of applications and speed up the hiring process.”

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.