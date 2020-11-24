Advertisement

CASI holds ‘Fly-by’ Thanksgiving dinner

By Randy Biery
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - It’s been a holiday tradition for 10 years at CASI. This year, with COVID-19 affecting events all over the Quad Cities area, CASI and the Quad Cities Jaycees have found a way to keep the tradition alive.

TV6′s Chief photographer, Randy Biery, spoke with them and and officials with CASI say they’re very grateful for the flexibility of others to continue their ‘Fly-by’ Thanksgiving dinner.

“Usually this is obviously an indoor event,” CASI CEO and President Laura Kopp said. “We have hundreds of people that come out just to start celebrating the holidays, making sure they get at least one nutritional meal for the holidays. We are very grateful for the Jaycees who are willing to be really flexible and innovative with programming with us this year.” 

The CASI facility has been closed since March 17 but their Senior Advocacy program is where social workers go out and check on the safety and wellbeing of seniors in the community.

