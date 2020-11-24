‘Consider having a virtual gathering’; Rock Island Co. release new COVID-19 numbers

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials in Rock Island County on Tuesday announced three additional deaths due to COVID-19 and 125 new cases.

The new cases brings the county’s total to 7,908. The total number of deaths is now at 137.

The new deaths are three people in their 80′s; two women and one man. All of them were living in long-term care facilities.

”We send our deepest sympathies to their family and friends,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator, Rock Island County Health Department.

Ludwig, along with health officials in Scott County urged the importance of virtual gatherings ahead of Thanksgiving.

“For the Thanksgiving holiday, consider having a virtual gathering with family outside of your household to keep each other safe and stop the spread of COVID-19.”

There are currently 89 patients in the hospital due to COVID-19.

The new cases are:

3 women in their 90s

2 women in their 80s

1 woman in their 70s

7 women in their 60s

5 women in their 50s

16 women in their 40s

18 women in their 30s

6 women in their 20s

3 women in their teens

2 girls in their teens

3 girls younger than 13

2 men in their 80s

3 men in their 70s

10 men in their 60s

4 men in their 50s

12 men in their 40s

12 men in their 30s

8 men in their 20s

3 boys in their teens

4 boys younger than 13

1 person in their 30s whose sex was not listed

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

Remember, you control how you respond to COVID-19:

· Stay home as much as possible and especially when ill

· Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer

· Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow

· Wear a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies

