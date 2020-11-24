Crust Stone Oven Pizza to close in December; ‘Covid-19 has affected us all’

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Officials with Crust Stone Oven Pizza in Bettendorf have announced they will be closing their doors permanently.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, officials said it has been their “distinct honor to serve the Quad Cities, and specifically, Bettendorf community for the past 8+ years.”

While they’ve enjoyed being a part of the community and serving it, they said COVID-19 has “affected us all.”

“The downturn in business and issues with our lease have become too cumbersome to maintain,” officials said. “It is with great sorrow and terribly heavy hearts that we will be closing Crust permanently on December 6th. This decision was agonized over and has caused more sleepless nights than we can count. It is our sincere hope that we may serve you at one of our other properties and create more great memories. We will be honoring all Crust gift cards at both Central Standard and 5ive Cities Brewing after December 6th. Please stop in and enjoy us over our last weeks; share stories, great food and a drink. From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you for your support. Please stay safe and take care of one another during these difficult times. Cheers.”

