Davenport firefighters demonstrate how NOT to fry a Thanksgiving turkey

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Firefighters and the American Red Cross are reminding people of the dangers that can happen when cooking this Thanksgiving.

On Tuesday, Davenport firefighters demonstrated the wrong way to fry a Thanksgiving turkey. Firefighters warn those cooking not to put a turkey into a pot of hot oil in a turkey fryer if it has not dried or completely thawed.

The demonstration was meant to be a way to convince people to be extra careful when using this cooking process.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, deep fryers can cause five deaths and 60 injuries on average every year.

Firefighters say the key is to move the fryer away from the house or structure and turn off the heat source as you slowly drop the dry, thawed turkey into the hot oil of the fryer.

The American Red Cross urges everyone to follow these safety tips:

Keep an eye on what you fry! Never leave cooking food unattended. If you must leave the kitchen, even for a short period of time, turn off the stove. Move items that can burn away from the stove. This includes dishtowels, bags, boxes, paper and curtains. Also keep children and pets at least three feet away. Avoid wearing loose clothing while cooking. When frying food, turn the burner off if you see smoke or if the grease starts to boil. Carefully remove the pan from the burner. Keep a pan lid or a cookie sheet nearby. Use it to cover the pan if it catches on fire. This will put out the fire. Leave the pan covered until it is completely cooled.

