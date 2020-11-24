Figge Art Museum Store to participate in Museum Store Sunday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Figge Art Museum Store will be participating in the Museum Store Sunday, along with museums from around the globe.

You can support your local museums by joining at the Figge for a safe and hassle-free shopping experience. This will take place on Sunday, Nov. 29 from 12 to 5 p.m.

The museum’s store has socks, jewelry, notebooks, masks with art pieces, wraps, throws, works by local artists and more.

All of those who will shop will receive a Grant Wood-themed free gift with any purchase and free gift wrap according to officials.

Those in attendance will also be invited to enter to win a special gift basket from the Figge Art Museum Store on Sunday only.

You can read more from their release below.

“All purchases are tax free and support the museum’s mission of bringing art and people together. Museum members receive a discount in the Museum Store all year round. Not a member? Join today at www.figgeartmuseum.org or gift a membership to the art lover in your life! For curb side pickup or shipping rates for store items, please contact Beth Peters at bpeters@figgeartmuseum.org or 563.345.6643.

“If you are looking for a less stressful, safe and simple shopping experience, the Figge Museum Store is the place to be,” said Museum Store Manager Beth Peters. “We have items you won’t find in the big box stores and all purchases support the museum, so it’s just one way you can give back this holiday season.”

Join in the fun and Be A Patron. Masks and social distancing are required and there is a limit of eight guests in the store at a time. For a complete list of participating museums and institutions, and for more information, visit www.museumstoresunday.org.”

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.