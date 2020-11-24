Fun cards for 2021 Mississippi Valley Fair to go on sale in December
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds announced its fun cards will be going on sale soon.
The 2021 Mississippi Valley Fair fun cards will go on sale beginning Dec. 1 at the fair office, Great Southern Bank or by phone.
Regular fun card pricing is $75.
Tickets can be purchased in person at the fair office during normal business hours 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or by phone.
Orders placed by phone will have a $10 shipping and processing fee applied.
The 2021 grandstand acts include: Old Dominion, Jason Aldean, Locash, Shinedown, Pitbull and Graig Morgan.
