Advertisement

Fun cards for 2021 Mississippi Valley Fair to go on sale in December

(KCRG)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds announced its fun cards will be going on sale soon.

The 2021 Mississippi Valley Fair fun cards will go on sale beginning Dec. 1 at the fair office, Great Southern Bank or by phone.

Regular fun card pricing is $75.

Tickets can be purchased in person at the fair office during normal business hours 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or by phone.

Orders placed by phone will have a $10 shipping and processing fee applied.

The 2021 grandstand acts include: Old Dominion, Jason Aldean, Locash, Shinedown, Pitbull and Graig Morgan.

We are excited to announce that our 2021 Funcards will go on sale December, 1st at the Fair Office, Great Southern Bank...

Posted by Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds on Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taegan Renee Randolph, 20, of Matherville, was last seen on the morning of Friday, Nov. 20,...
20-year-old woman reported missing out of Mercer County
Rain by afternoon
Accumulating snow likely tonight
This undated photo provided by the Sarpy County Jail shows Roberto Carlos Silva Jr., of Omaha,...
Man arrested in deadly attack at Nebraska Sonic restaurant
MLB schedules game at Field of Dreams for 2021
Five additional deaths and over 110 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Monday in Rock...
Rock Island Health Dept.: ‘We are at a crisis point with cases rising’

Latest News

A concert film featuring Taylor Swift performing songs from her new album is coming to Disney+.
Taylor Swift ‘folklore’ concert film coming to Disney+
Coronavirus outbreaks reported at over 140 Iowa nursing homes
Iowa coronavirus
Iowa officials report 3,860 new coronavirus cases, 19 more deaths over 24 hours
East Moline police are searching for Darryl Shears Jr. Police say he is wanted following a...
Police name suspect after man is shot in East Moline