Fun cards for 2021 Mississippi Valley Fair to go on sale in December

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds announced its fun cards will be going on sale soon.

The 2021 Mississippi Valley Fair fun cards will go on sale beginning Dec. 1 at the fair office, Great Southern Bank or by phone.

Regular fun card pricing is $75.

Tickets can be purchased in person at the fair office during normal business hours 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or by phone.

Orders placed by phone will have a $10 shipping and processing fee applied.

The 2021 grandstand acts include: Old Dominion, Jason Aldean, Locash, Shinedown, Pitbull and Graig Morgan.

