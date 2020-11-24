Health officials ‘concerned’ with what Thanksgiving gatherings could mean for COVID spread

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Health officials in the Quad Cities area are asking residents to make safe decisions as Thanksgiving is approaching.

This past Sunday, health officials with the Iowa Department of Public Health announced six COVID-19 related deaths in Scott County; one of them was under the age of 40.

“I’m concerned about what holiday gatherings this week will mean for spread in our community,” Scott County Health Department Director Edward Rivers said. “I fear that we will see a further spike in cases in the following weeks, as COVID-19 will undoubtedly spread across the Thanksgiving table of those who choose to gather with extended family and friends.”

As of Tuesday, Nov. 24, Scott County has had 10,459 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The total deaths in the county is at 75. Nine of those have died since the last briefing on November 19.

Healthcare systems in the area are “stressed” and Rivers says he fear what will happen if the demand increases.

“Our hospitals cannot weather another doubling of daily cases,” Rivers said. “I urge every resident in the Quad Cities to make the tough but necessary decision to avoid Thanksgiving gatherings with extended family and friends. Do it this year so that there isn’t an empty seat at the table next year. Your decision could very well save a life, maybe even your own.”

In Rock Island County, 125 new cases have been announced since Monday, bringing the county total to 7,908 cases. There are currently 89 people in the hospital and 137 people have died as a result of the virus. Three of those deaths were announced Tuesday; a woman in her 90′s and two men in their 90′s. All of them lives in a long-term care facility.

Officials say EMS systems are also challenged by COVID-19.

“It goes back to taking are of each other,” Travis Noyd with the city of Moline Fire Department said. “I worry that the public isn’t heeding the requests of public health. We have to be smarter and better about it for each other.”

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.