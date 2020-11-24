Advertisement

Health officials ‘concerned’ with what Thanksgiving gatherings could mean for COVID spread

Health officials in the Quad Cities area are asking residents to make safe decisions as...
Health officials in the Quad Cities area are asking residents to make safe decisions as Thanksgiving is approaching.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Health officials in the Quad Cities area are asking residents to make safe decisions as Thanksgiving is approaching.

This past Sunday, health officials with the Iowa Department of Public Health announced six COVID-19 related deaths in Scott County; one of them was under the age of 40.

“I’m concerned about what holiday gatherings this week will mean for spread in our community,” Scott County Health Department Director Edward Rivers said. “I fear that we will see a further spike in cases in the following weeks, as COVID-19 will undoubtedly spread across the Thanksgiving table of those who choose to gather with extended family and friends.”

As of Tuesday, Nov. 24, Scott County has had 10,459 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The total deaths in the county is at 75. Nine of those have died since the last briefing on November 19.

Healthcare systems in the area are “stressed” and Rivers says he fear what will happen if the demand increases.

“Our hospitals cannot weather another doubling of daily cases,” Rivers said. “I urge every resident in the Quad Cities to make the tough but necessary decision to avoid Thanksgiving gatherings with extended family and friends. Do it this year so that there isn’t an empty seat at the table next year. Your decision could very well save a life, maybe even your own.”

In Rock Island County, 125 new cases have been announced since Monday, bringing the county total to 7,908 cases. There are currently 89 people in the hospital and 137 people have died as a result of the virus. Three of those deaths were announced Tuesday; a woman in her 90′s and two men in their 90′s. All of them lives in a long-term care facility.

Officials say EMS systems are also challenged by COVID-19.

“It goes back to taking are of each other,” Travis Noyd with the city of Moline Fire Department said. “I worry that the public isn’t heeding the requests of public health. We have to be smarter and better about it for each other.”

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taegan Renee Randolph, 20, of Matherville, was last seen on the morning of Friday, Nov. 20,...
20-year-old woman reported missing out of Mercer County
Rain by afternoon
Accumulating snow likely tonight
This undated photo provided by the Sarpy County Jail shows Roberto Carlos Silva Jr., of Omaha,...
Man arrested in deadly attack at Nebraska Sonic restaurant
MLB schedules game at Field of Dreams for 2021
Several crew members are busy trying to restore power to customers.
MidAmerican Energy: Some Quad City customers had power outages Tuesday morning

Latest News

Health officials in Rock Island County on Tuesday announced three additional deaths due to...
‘Consider having a virtual gathering’; Rock Island Co. release new COVID-19 numbers
The Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs (IDVA) released two reports on Tuesday in...
Independent investigation launched following COVID outbreak in LaSalle veterans home
Many properties remain closed, and thousands of people that worked in hospitality are...
Hotel workers struggle amid coronavirus resurgence
Thirteenth death reported in Henry County, Ill. due to COVID-19