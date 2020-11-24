Iowa officials report 3,860 new coronavirus cases, 19 more deaths over 24 hours

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 3,860 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19 more deaths between 10:30 a.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 215,582 cases, with a positivity rate of 18.3% and 2,224 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 1,177,302 Iowans have been tested and 119,685 have recovered.

Officials also reported 1,351 Iowans were in the hospital for the virus as of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Of those patients, 165 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 275 were in the intensive care unit and 155 were on ventilators.

Governor Kim Reynolds is expected to hold a live COVID-19 briefing at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

