Advertisement

Marion soldier, killed in on-base accident, receives posthumous promotion

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - An eastern Iowa soldier was promoted to Specialist on Monday, more than a year after he died in an accident on a Texas military base.

Mason Webber, 22, of Marion, was on killed September 5, 2019, while doing maintenance on a Bradley fighting vehicle at Fort Hood. His family wasn’t able to hold a funeral for him until September of this year because of the pandemic and the birth of his daughter.

Tonya Grefe, Webber’s mother, said that receiving this honor on behalf of her son is pretty special because she didn’t think this day would come.

“It’s a good part of the closure,” Grefe said. “When I got the phone call that it was going to happen, relief, before when we were told no. [That denial] felt like a slap in the face because we just wanted some respect for him because he gave his life for the country.”

Grefe received her son’s honor this morning at the National Guard Armory in Marshalltown on Monday.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taegan Renee Randolph, 20, of Matherville, was last seen on the morning of Friday, Nov. 20,...
20-year-old woman reported missing out of Mercer County
Rain by afternoon
Accumulating snow likely tonight
This undated photo provided by the Sarpy County Jail shows Roberto Carlos Silva Jr., of Omaha,...
Man arrested in deadly attack at Nebraska Sonic restaurant
MLB schedules game at Field of Dreams for 2021
Luke Heim
Police arrest Dubuque man accused of causing injuries to an infant

Latest News

Davenport firefighters demonstrated the wrong way to fry a Thanksgiving turkey on Tuesday.
Davenport firefighters demonstrate how NOT to fry a Thanksgiving turkey
Several crew members are busy trying to restore power to customers.
MidAmerican Energy: Some Quad City customers had power outages Tuesday morning
Roads will improve this morning
A FIRST ALERT DAY has been issued until 8 am Tuesday for the northern portion of the TV6 viewing area
heavy rain on the way
Heavy rain now the main focus today and tomorrow
Local funeral homes adapt to new mitigations and rising COVID levels
Local funeral homes adapt to new mitigations and rising COVID levels