MidAmerican Energy: Power back on for Iowa Quad City customers after outage Tuesday morning

Several crew members are busy trying to restore power to customers.
Several crew members are busy trying to restore power to customers.(Gray tv)
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 6:24 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - MidAmerican Energy reported power outages for Iowa Quad City customers early Tuesday morning.

At approximately 6:00 a.m., the company’s website was reporting 403 customers in the Iowa Quad Cities to be without power. MidAmerican announced its crews were enroute.

As of 6:45 a.m., those power outages appeared to be resolved, according to the company’s website.

