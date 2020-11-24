MidAmerican Energy: Power back on for Iowa Quad City customers after outage Tuesday morning

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - MidAmerican Energy reported power outages for Iowa Quad City customers early Tuesday morning.

At approximately 6:00 a.m., the company’s website was reporting 403 customers in the Iowa Quad Cities to be without power. MidAmerican announced its crews were enroute.

As of 6:45 a.m., those power outages appeared to be resolved, according to the company’s website.

