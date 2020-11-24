Moderate to Heavy Rain Continues for Afternoon/Evening

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - After a morning of rainy and snowy conditions, we’ve transitioned to all rain continuing through this afternoon. That will keep temperatures confined to the 40′s. Those showers could become moderate to heavy during the overnight hours, followed by more rain into early Wednesday. Total amounts of 1″ to 2″ would not be out of the question. Look for conditions drying out Wednesday night, followed by sunshine and milder temperatures near 50′s by Thanksgiving Day.

TODAY: Cloudy, breezy and cool with moderate to heavy rain likely. High: 45°. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with areas of fog and periods of moderate to heavy rain. Low: 43°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with light to moderate rain, ending by early afternoon. High: 50°, then falling.

