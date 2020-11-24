Police looking to identify driver following hit and run in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Police need your help finding the driver of this vehicle following a hit and run that happened in September.

Police say the vehicle pictured above is a vehicle of interest following a minor personal injury hit and run that happened on September 15.

The vehicle pictured has unknown Iowa plates in addition to “the cool rims, blacked out grill and headlight covers” according to police.

If you are the owner and/or driver of this vehicle or if you know who the owner is you’re asked to contact Sgt. Andrew Champion. His email address is: achampion@bettendorf.org

The Bettendorf Police Department Traffic Division is asking for help locating a vehicle of interest from a Minor... Posted by Bettendorf Police Department on Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.