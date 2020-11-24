Advertisement

Police looking to identify driver following hit and run in Bettendorf

Police need your help finding the driver of this vehicle following a hit and run that happened...
Police need your help finding the driver of this vehicle following a hit and run that happened in September. Police say the vehicle pictured above is a vehicle of interest following a minor personal injury hit and run that happened on September 15.(KWQC, Bettendorf PD)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Police need your help finding the driver of this vehicle following a hit and run that happened in September.

Police say the vehicle pictured above is a vehicle of interest following a minor personal injury hit and run that happened on September 15.

The vehicle pictured has unknown Iowa plates in addition to “the cool rims, blacked out grill and headlight covers” according to police.

If you are the owner and/or driver of this vehicle or if you know who the owner is you’re asked to contact Sgt. Andrew Champion. His email address is: achampion@bettendorf.org

Posted by Bettendorf Police Department on Tuesday, November 24, 2020

