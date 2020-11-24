Police name suspect after man is shot in East Moline

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A suspect is wanted following a shooting that happened in September.

On September 27 police in East Moline were called to Leisure Time on the Avenue of the Cities following a report of someone being shot. This happened just after 1 a.m.

After an investigation police say they have identified the suspect as Darryl Shears Jr. and they obtained an arrest warrant from the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office. The warrant was for the aggravated battery with a firearm.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 309-752-1546 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500. You can also use the Crime Stoppers P3 tips app.

Police say Shears is considered armed and dangerous and you’re asked to not approach Shears if you see him.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.