Advertisement

Police name suspect after man is shot in East Moline

The shooting happened in September.
East Moline police are searching for Darryl Shears Jr. Police say he is wanted following a...
East Moline police are searching for Darryl Shears Jr. Police say he is wanted following a shooting that happened at Leisure Time in September.(KWQC, East Moline PD)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A suspect is wanted following a shooting that happened in September.

On September 27 police in East Moline were called to Leisure Time on the Avenue of the Cities following a report of someone being shot. This happened just after 1 a.m.

After an investigation police say they have identified the suspect as Darryl Shears Jr. and they obtained an arrest warrant from the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office. The warrant was for the aggravated battery with a firearm.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 309-752-1546 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500. You can also use the Crime Stoppers P3 tips app.

Police say Shears is considered armed and dangerous and you’re asked to not approach Shears if you see him.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taegan Renee Randolph, 20, of Matherville, was last seen on the morning of Friday, Nov. 20,...
20-year-old woman reported missing out of Mercer County
Rain by afternoon
Accumulating snow likely tonight
This undated photo provided by the Sarpy County Jail shows Roberto Carlos Silva Jr., of Omaha,...
Man arrested in deadly attack at Nebraska Sonic restaurant
MLB schedules game at Field of Dreams for 2021
Five additional deaths and over 110 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Monday in Rock...
Rock Island Health Dept.: ‘We are at a crisis point with cases rising’

Latest News

A concert film featuring Taylor Swift performing songs from her new album is coming to Disney+.
Taylor Swift ‘folklore’ concert film coming to Disney+
Coronavirus outbreaks reported at over 140 Iowa nursing homes
Iowa coronavirus
Iowa officials report 3,860 new coronavirus cases, 19 more deaths over 24 hours
Fun cards for 2021 Mississippi Valley Fair to go on sale in December