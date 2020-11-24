Snow moving north, rain moving in areawide

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) -

*** FIRST ALERT DAY FROM UNTIL 8AM TUESDSAY ***

Snow has now changed over to rain for areas along and south of I-80. Another 1″-3″ will still be possible up along highway 34, but this will soon change over to rain ending the accumulating snow. Roads will improve over the next few hours, but our northern counties may still have slick conditions. Rain will be the story the rest of today with rounds of showers all day and night. After all is said and done, another 1″-2″ of rainfall is expected over our area. Temps will warm from the 30s this morning to the mid 40s by midnight and 50s tomorrow. We are going to dry things out for Thanksgiving day and the rest of the week with seasonal temps in the 40s and 50s.

TODAY: Rain. High: 45º. Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain. Low: 45°. Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Rain. High: 51º.

