Advertisement

Snow moving north, rain moving in areawide

A couple inches of rain will be possible today into Wednesday
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 3:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) -

*** FIRST ALERT DAY FROM UNTIL 8AM TUESDSAY ***

Snow has now changed over to rain for areas along and south of I-80. Another 1″-3″ will still be possible up along highway 34, but this will soon change over to rain ending the accumulating snow. Roads will improve over the next few hours, but our northern counties may still have slick conditions. Rain will be the story the rest of today with rounds of showers all day and night. After all is said and done, another 1″-2″ of rainfall is expected over our area. Temps will warm from the 30s this morning to the mid 40s by midnight and 50s tomorrow. We are going to dry things out for Thanksgiving day and the rest of the week with seasonal temps in the 40s and 50s.

TODAY: Rain. High: 45º. Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain. Low: 45°. Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Rain. High: 51º.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

Taegan Renee Randolph, 20, of Matherville, was last seen on the morning of Friday, Nov. 20,...
20-year-old woman reported missing out of Mercer County
Rain by afternoon
Accumulating snow likely tonight
This undated photo provided by the Sarpy County Jail shows Roberto Carlos Silva Jr., of Omaha,...
Man arrested in deadly attack at Nebraska Sonic restaurant
Luke Heim
Police arrest Dubuque man accused of causing injuries to an infant
MLB schedules game at Field of Dreams for 2021

Latest News

First Alert Forecast - Wintry Mix with accumulating snow by Tuesday morning
Snow Tonight With Minor Accumulations North, Then Rain Tuesday
First Alert Forecast - Wintry Mix with accumulating snow by Tuesday morning
First Alert Forecast - Wintry Mix with accumulating snow by Tuesday morning
Rain by afternoon
Rain and snow on the way Tuesday
minor accumulations
Snow tonight