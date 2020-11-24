Thanksgiving week travel forecast DAY BY DAY!
Finding out where the travel TURKEYS are!
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Although the CDC is recommending that you DO NOT travel for the Thanksgiving holiday many of you will be on the roads and rails, and in the air. So, to keep you prepared, here’s what to expect! Watch the video to find out where the active weather will be in the USA this Thanksgiving week through Sunday.
Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.