Thirteenth death reported in Henry County, Ill. due to COVID-19

HENRY Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A thirteenth person has died due to COVID-19 in Henry County, Illinois according to health officials.

On Tuesday officials announced the 13th death, a woman in her 90′s, who had tested positive for the virus.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of this latest loss of another of our Henry County residents to this illness,” the county’s health department administrator Duane Steven said. “Our hearts go out to the family and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved one and we send our sincerest condolences.”

The Henry County Health Department has announced multiple confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Henry County.

Officials say health officials are working to identify and investigate everyone who has been in contact with the positive cases.

The Health Department notes with expected additional cases coming, residents need to assume that they have been exposed to COVID-19.

For a reference of the most current status of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the State please visit the Illinois Department of Public Health’s Covid-19 webpage at this link.

