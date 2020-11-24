Advertisement

Union calls on governors to give firefighters highest priority for COVID-19 vaccine

The union sent a letter to the National Governors Association on Thursday, making the request.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 10:25 AM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The International Association of Fire Fighters requested governors include them on the highest priority tier in states like Illinois’ COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.

The union representing 322,000 professional fire fighters and emergency medical personnel, sent a letter to the National Governors Association on Thursday, making the request.

More than 30,000 professional fire fighters have had known exposures to COVID-19 in the course of duty, requiring more than 17,000 to quarantine or isolate. Nearly 150 professional fire fighters have been hospitalized upon contracting the virus, and at least 19 have died, according to the union.

“The virus not only places the lives and health of responders at risk, it also poses a risk to the larger community as well as to fire fighters responding to emergencies in homes, businesses and elsewhere before they may be aware of an infection,” the IAFF said.

You can read the entirety of the letter from IAFF General President Harold A. Schaitberger here.

