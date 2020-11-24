Advertisement

Whiteside County announces 40+ new cases; 50 total recoveries from COVID-19

Health officials in Whiteside County on Tuesday announced 47 additional cases of COVID-19,...
Health officials in Whiteside County on Tuesday announced 47 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the county total now to 3,720 cases.(Whiteside Co., KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials in Whiteside County on Tuesday announced 47 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the county total now to 3,720 cases.

Officials also announced an additional death, bringing the county’s total of deaths due to the virus to 70.

The county says they have had 50 people recover from the virus.

The new cases are:

  • Five people under the age of 20
  • Six people in their 20′s
  • Four people in their 30′s
  • Three people in their 40′s
  • Eleven people in their 50′s
  • Six people in their 60′s
  • Five people in their 70′s
  • Seven people 80 or older

On Tuesday, health officials with the Illinois Department of Public Health announced over 9,400 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taegan Renee Randolph, 20, of Matherville, was last seen on the morning of Friday, Nov. 20,...
20-year-old woman reported missing out of Mercer County
Rain by afternoon
Accumulating snow likely tonight
This undated photo provided by the Sarpy County Jail shows Roberto Carlos Silva Jr., of Omaha,...
Man arrested in deadly attack at Nebraska Sonic restaurant
MLB schedules game at Field of Dreams for 2021
Several crew members are busy trying to restore power to customers.
MidAmerican Energy: Some Quad City customers had power outages Tuesday morning

Latest News

Health officials in Rock Island County on Tuesday announced three additional deaths due to...
‘Consider having a virtual gathering’; Rock Island Co. release new COVID-19 numbers
Health officials in the Quad Cities area are asking residents to make safe decisions as...
Health officials ‘concerned’ with what Thanksgiving gatherings could mean for COVID spread
The Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs (IDVA) released two reports on Tuesday in...
Independent investigation launched following COVID outbreak in LaSalle veterans home
Many properties remain closed, and thousands of people that worked in hospitality are...
Hotel workers struggle amid coronavirus resurgence