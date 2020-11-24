Whiteside County announces 40+ new cases; 50 total recoveries from COVID-19

WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials in Whiteside County on Tuesday announced 47 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the county total now to 3,720 cases.

Officials also announced an additional death, bringing the county’s total of deaths due to the virus to 70.

The county says they have had 50 people recover from the virus.

The new cases are:

Five people under the age of 20

Six people in their 20′s

Four people in their 30′s

Three people in their 40′s

Eleven people in their 50′s

Six people in their 60′s

Five people in their 70′s

Seven people 80 or older

On Tuesday, health officials with the Illinois Department of Public Health announced over 9,400 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

