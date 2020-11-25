Geneseo restaurant constructs personal greenhouses amid COVID-19 restrictions

GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) - As businesses across the country face restrictions because of COVID-19, Great Revivalist Brew Lab in Geneseo has found a way to keep business going and keep customers safe.

Over the summer months, the restaurant utilized outdoor patio space while indoor dining restrictions were in place in Illinois. But with the colder months arriving, the businesses is getting creative with individual outdoor greenhouses.

“Things were going great for us while we were actually allowed to be open. Now this happened again,” Rachel Heise, general manager of Great Revivalist Brew Lab said, “Now we’re heating up little shacks in the morning and wiping stuff down out here. I feel like we’re kind of moving all around the building here to wherever it works for us. And wherever we can seat people safely and comfortable.”

The restaurant built six outdoor green houses, three large ones that can seat six to seven people and three smaller ones that seat four to five. Each one is equipped with lights, ventilation, heating, and is sanitized between uses.

Heise said so far the structures have been a hit with customers.

“They love it. People are so excited. They’re like how did you think of this,” she said.

The business was inspired by other restaurants around the country using similar ideas, and although the restaurant continues to evolve in any way to keep doors open, they are eager to welcome guests in a normal fashion someday soon.

“We are here, we’re covered, we’re warm and we are ready to take care of everybody in the best and safest way possible we can,” Heise said, “We feel for everybody. We’re struggling. Our neighbors are struggling we want everybody to get back to normal and the public to be able to come out and see us in a normal capacity again.”

Illinois restaurants will not reopen for indoor dining until COVID-19 cases, positivity rates, hospitalizations and other metrics fall in each region..

