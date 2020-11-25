Holiday travel safety: Tips from the Quad Cities International Airport

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - As Thanksgiving travel picks up during the pandemic, passengers need to do some extra planning this year. While the CDC advises against traveling, air passenger traffic is increasing due to the holiday. TV6 checked in with the Quad City International Airport to see what passengers who plan to fly need to know.

As Americans across the country turn to air travel in the coming days, the TSA reported that more than a million travelers passed through checkpoints in a single day for the second time this month. Sunday, November 22, marked the single busiest day since March.

“That’s a pretty strong indicator that we’ll probably see a bump in traffic here as well,” said Ashleigh Johnston, the Public Relations and Marketing Manager at the Quad Cities International Airport.

In November, Johnston said they would typically see roughly 60,000 passengers. While that has changed due to the pandemic, they’re noticing a difference in travel patterns.

“What’s different about this year is that that holiday weekend has been extended out so as people are no longer tied to their workspace and can work from anywhere, we’re seeing that people are traveling maybe a little bit sooner. They’re not planning to come home that same weekend, maybe they’re gonna stay on whether it’s for quarantine purposes wherever they’re going or just because they don’t have to rush home.”

For those who are traveling, Johnston said safety comes first.

“If you’re going to travel throughout the holiday season, face coverings are required in our airport at all times. It’s going to be required on the aircraft as well. We have plenty of hand sanitizer stations located throughout the airport so that if you need to stop off. We also have increased cleaning going on as well from our end [and] our custodial team is doing a phenomenal job cleaning all the touchpoints.”

In addition to the safety preparations, she said it’s important to do your research.

“That’s kind of a new thing is that you know, wherever you go there may be different regulations or requirements or suggestions depending on the city or the state. So it’s going to require a little bit of pre-planning to understand what’s going to happen once you arrive at your destination so you don’t have any snarls.”

As they prepare for the wave of holiday travelers, they’re hoping those that come through have a safe experience.

“Right now we’re here. We’re operational. We’re here to serve. We’re doing what we can to make this as safe of an experience as possible.”

Johnston said they’ll have additional information about Thanksgiving travel numbers by the beginning of next month.

