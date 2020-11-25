New Title XI lawsuit filed against Augustana College

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - A former student at Augustana College in Rock Island has filed a Title XI lawsuit in federal court.

In a release Tuesday from the St. Louis law firm, Gorovsky Law, the former student reported to the college she had been sexually assaulted. The release then states that the college took “repeated retaliatory actions against her.”

In response to the Title XI lawsuit, Assistant Vice President of Communications and Marketing for Augustana College, Keri Rursch, states:

We care about our students deeply, and we serve students fairly and equitably. Our actions are guided by our mission, values and our community principles. And the press release you received does not reflect what we know to be true about the college or our policies prohibiting sex discrimination on campus.

Augustana College is committed to preventing sexual violence and sex discrimination. We have carefully drafted policies and robust procedures in place to respond to reports of sex discrimination, and our responses to reports are in accordance with these policies.

Augustana is firmly committed to the safety and security of our students, and we continually work with our students, faculty, staff and others in the Augustana community to provide a safe and respectful learning environment.

Augustana reviews its policies and procedures frequently to ensure they reflect the latest guidance from the U.S. Department of Education and the needs of our campus. We hold ourselves to a very high standard. In 2019, the college received a Moxie Award from the Illinois Coalition Against Sexual Assault (ICASA) for our efforts to improve the response to victims of sexual assault and develop prevention programming on campus.

While we will not comment on the particulars of any pending litigation, we remain confident in the college’s practices and procedures, and we felt compelled to share this information in response to the misstatements in the press release.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.