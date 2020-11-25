Next round of rain arrives this morning

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Our next round of moderate rain is taking shape to our south and west this morning. This will be arriving around daybreak in many locations and drop another quarter to half inch of rainfall this morning. Once this area of rain moves out we are done with any wet weather for the rest of this week. Sunshine will return on Thanksgiving Day helping temps get back to the 50s. A series of fronts will roll through this weekend, but no rain will be involved and temps will gradually cool down before a bigger shot of cold air arrives on Monday with highs only in the low 30s.

TODAY: Rain. High: 48º. Wind: E 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing up. Low: 39°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 52º.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.