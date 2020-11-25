University of Iowa program works to lower number of hospitalizations and keep beds available

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A hospital is trying to keep patients infected with COVID-19 out of the hospital, saying the best way to do that is by giving them the support and monitoring they need while they convalesce at home.

The number of people in Iowa hospitals with COVID-19 is down slightly Tuesday, with 1,305 people receiving treatment. In Region 5, which includes the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, that number is also down slightly at 305 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

Since the pandemic started, UIHC has treated more than 900 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. But it kept close tabs on an additional 1,200 people as part of its Home Treatment Team.

Dr. Andy Bryant is the director of the COVID-19 Home Treatment Team. It’s for patients who have pre-existing conditions who contract the virus and are at high risk. Patients get a blood pressure cuff, a pulse oximeter to track oxygen levels, and virtual visits from a nurse.

Bryant said the program is helping keep beds open at a time when the hospital has already added intensive care unit beds and delayed some surgeries.

“It’s helpful to help keep our hospital system open. So that way, when we have a patient that needs to be placed on a ventilator, or any of the patients that are critically ill and need lots of oxygen, that we have the beds to be able to care for them,” Bryant said.

So far, 8.8% of the Home Treatment Team COVID-19 patients have needed to be hospitalized. And the program has a survival rate of 99.7%. According to data from the state COVID-19 website, 59% of people who died of COVID-19 in Iowa had a pre-existing condition.

Bryant saud the virtual visits also provide mental and emotional support for patients, who he said are often isolated and scared.

“It’s scary. You’re home, you’re not feeling well, your family isn’t able to see you, you can’t go out, you can’t go to clinic and see your doctor in person. And so having us there for those patients...they’ve told us countless times how much this means to them,” Bryant said.

