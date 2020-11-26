Cold Front Overnight

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) -This afternoon temperatures reached well into the 40s, if not low 50s! The sun has made a return, and there will only be a few clouds passing through overnight because of a weak cold front. Winds will shift to come out of the north and temperatures Friday will be a few degrees cooler than today. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s through the weekend! By Sunday afternoon a strong cold front will move through. This will drop morning temperatures to the low to mid 20s and highs to the 30s next week. There was a chance for snow Tuesday, but now it is looking to better impact Indiana and farther east than our area or Illinois. Prep for the cold because temperatures in the 30s will be starting us in December!

TONIGHT: Clearing. Low: 32°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

BLACK FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 45°. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 28°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

