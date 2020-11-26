Health Dept. to hold last diaper event this year in Rock Island County

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The last diaper pickup event in Rock Island of 2020 will be held on Tuesday.

Health officials say the department is partnering with two local agencies to provide free diapers to Rock Island County families.

The drive-through, socially-distanced event, will be on December 1 from 1 to 3 p.m. It will be located at the health department at 2112 25th Avenue in Rock Island.

Families will be able to receive 50 diapers per child from Loving Bottoms Diaper Bank and Hiney Heroes.

Masks will be required of everyone over the age of 2.

“Diapers strain the finances of many families, even in non-COVID-19 times,” said Janet Hill, chief operating officer of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We know the need is even greater now, and we are proud to work with Hiney Heroes and Loving Bottoms to help our families.”

According to Hiney Heroes, 1 in 3 families reports have a diaper need. Disposable diapers can cost up to $80 a month per child, and no state or federal safety-net program allows benefits to be used for diapers.

Families can pick up diapers from garages at the back of the health department parking lot (closest to UnityPoint-Trinity).

Officials ask that families keep two lines of traffic entering the parking lot: one for diapers and one for WIC and other health department services.

Staff members will direct traffic.

Loving Bottoms is based in Galesburg, and Hiney Heroes is a Quad-City organization.

The diaper pickup on Dec. 1 is for Rock Island County residents only.

