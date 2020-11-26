Illinois officials report 12,022 new coronavirus cases, 131 deaths Thursday
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 1:18 PM CST
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 12,022 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Thursday, including 131 additional deaths.
According to the IDPH website, the state has reported a total of 697,489 cases since the pandemic began, including 11,963 deaths.
Health officials say a total of 10,212,093 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Illinois.
Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.