Advertisement

Illinois officials report 12,022 new coronavirus cases, 131 deaths Thursday

Illinois coronavirus
Illinois coronavirus(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 1:18 PM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 12,022 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19  in Illinois on Thursday, including 131 additional deaths.

According to the IDPH website, the state has reported a total of 697,489 cases since the pandemic began, including 11,963 deaths.

Health officials say a total of 10,212,093 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Illinois.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two suspects are wanted after a felony retail theft happened at Trevor True Value in Moline...
CRIME STOPPERS: Tools, leaf blowers stolen from Trevor True Value
Police are looking for two suspects after a diamond ring was stolen from Helzberg Diamond at...
CRIME STOPPERS: Suspects wanted after diamond ring is stolen from Helzberg Diamonds
Health officials with UnityPoint Health - Trinity created a website that will give updates with...
UnityPoint Health - Trinity reports 30+ in the ICU due to COVID
The deputy, according to officials, then arrested 28-year-old Taylor Speckhart, of Princeville,...
Traffic stop in Henderson County leads to woman’s arrest
3-year-old Vinton boy in need of a kidney donation
3-year-old Vinton boy in need of a kidney donation

Latest News

After a chilly start, we'll see sunny and unseasonably mild conditions with highs in the 50's
Your First Alert Forecast
Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds prepares to hold pro boxing matches
Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds prepares to hold pro boxing matches
Project Outrun launches shoe drive for kids battling cancer
Project Outrun launches shoe donation drive to benefit kids battling cancer
Local shops look ahead to Small Business Saturday
Local shops look ahead to Small Business Saturday
Local shops look ahead to Small Business Saturday
Local shops look ahead to Small Business Saturday