Illinois officials report 12,022 new coronavirus cases, 131 deaths Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 12,022 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Thursday, including 131 additional deaths.

According to the IDPH website, the state has reported a total of 697,489 cases since the pandemic began, including 11,963 deaths.

Health officials say a total of 10,212,093 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Illinois.

