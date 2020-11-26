Iowa officials report 3,331 new coronavirus cases, 41 more deaths over 24 hours

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 3,331 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 41 more deaths between 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 222,278 cases, with a positivity rate of 18.6% and 2,312 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 1,194,531 Iowans have been tested and 124,522 have recovered.

Officials also reported 1,269 Iowans were in the hospital for the virus as of 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Of those patients, 193 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 271 were in the intensive care unit and 142 were on ventilators.

Governor Kim Reynolds announced all Test Iowa sites will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26 for Thanksgiving.

The sites include:

Black Hawk County — 4121 Alexandra Drive, Waterloo

Linn County — Windstar Lines, 5755 Willow Creek Drive SW, Cedar Rapids

Polk County — 4475 NE 3rd Street, Des Moines

Pottawattamie County — Western Historic Trails Center, 3434 Richard Downing Ave., Council Bluffs

Scott County — North Park Mall, 320 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport

The five sites will reopen for testing as usual from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 27.

Individuals who would like to be tested at any site must first complete an online assessment at testiowa.com, and schedule an appointment.

Locations and hours of operation for all test sites can be found at testiowa.com or coronavirus.iowa.gov.

