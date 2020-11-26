Quad City leaders hosting holiday pop up market to support local businesses

Quad Cities (KWQC) - As Black Friday approaches local leaders are hosting a Holiday Pop Up Market the rest of November through January 4th, 2021.

The Pop Up Market will be held at Iron + Grain Coffee House in East Moline.

The event features up to 30 local vendors for you to shop from, including Gob Smacked Chocolates, Makin’ Sawdust, C&J Collection Boutique, and What’s Popping QC Popcorn & Sweets.

Thanksgiving day the Holiday Pop Up Market will be open from 8am-5pm.

Mask are required in Iron + Grain Coffee House and only 25 people will be allowed in at a time.

Organizers say this is a chance for the community to support small local businesses, plus retail experts say shopping at big retail giants will could result in shipping delays.

