Thanksgiving meals available in the Quad Cities for pick-up & dine-in

By Brittany Kyles
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 7:34 AM CST
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - If your adhering to recommendations by health officials your Thanksgiving will look a lot smaller. Meaning less people and less food. To help families enjoy smaller meals, local businesses are offering Thanksgiving meals for pick-up and giving the option for outdoor dining.

Thanksgiving day, Thunder Bay Grille in Davenport will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. offering pick-up options.

Ross’ Restaurant in Bettendorf will be open until 9 p.m. with the option to pick-up meals.

As well as Iowa 80 Kitchen in Walcott from 10:30 am to 9:00 pm.

For your dine-in options, Bix Bistro is taking reservations from 10 am to 8 pm.

Robert’s Buffet in Rhythm City Casino Resort will have a Thanksgiving Buffet open from 11am-9 pm.

Also in the casino, Ruthie’s Steak & Seafood will be open 11 am to 7 pm offering dine in options.

Plus Riverfront Grille in Rock Island will offer full service patio dining from 4-8 pm.

As a reminder health officials are urging the public to spend today with people already living under their roof.

“The bottom line is any person who isn’t actively living under your roof right now is considered an outside in this sense and increases you risk in getting sick,” said NBC News Health Correspondent Dr. John Torres.

In terms of dining outdoors health officials actually encourage gathering in smaller groups outside for Thanksgiving, to decrease the risk of covid-19.

