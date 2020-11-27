3-year-old Vinton boy in need of a kidney donation

VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - COVID 19 has changed how many people enjoyed the holidays with people being advised not to get together in large groups outside of their household, but one family spent their Thanksgiving in the hospital.

3-year-old Ryker Bailey of Vinton is a fun-loving outgoing little boy.

“He’s a handful he’s a wild boy he is the happiest baby ever,” said Alyssa Varner, Ryker’s Mom.

While he always has a smile on his, he’s fighting for his life on the inside at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. He was born with one kidney and suffers from Kidney failure.

“He’s had over 30 surgeries since he’s been born, and they were just starting to take a toll on him,” said Josh Bailey, Ryker’s Dad. He started to get blood clots. He has got blood clots on his heart valves and in his legs.”

Ryker’s parents are both unable to donate one of their kidneys. Bailey isn’t a match, and Varner has a medical condition that doesn’t allow it. After overcoming many other ailments, he was made active on the donor list three weeks ago.

“What he’s gone through in the last three years, I think somebody’s going to see him and I’m just really want to help,” said Varner.

As if watching their son battle with kidney failure wasn’t enough, COVID 19 added to the pain. Both Josh and Alyssa can’t work and are relying on friends and family to help cover the bills so they can continue to visit Ryker in the hospital.

“The doctors don’t want me to get COVID-19 and transfer it to Ryker,” said Bailey.

While Alyssa and Josh wait for the happy ending of a donor stepping up, they were thankful this Thanksgiving for the support from their family and friends in getting the word out.

“I want them to see a little boy that is fighting for his life, but still so happy at the same time,” said Varner.

You can register to see if you are a match at uiowa.donorscreen.org.

