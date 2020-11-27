Advertisement

Alex Trebek: Be thankful, keep the faith

By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 9:33 AM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Alex Trebek asked people to “be thankful” and “keep the faith” in a Thanksgiving message recorded shortly before the “Jeopardy!” host’s death.

Jeopardy Productions, Inc. released footage of his message, taken during a taping of the show.

“Happy Thanksgiving, ladies and gentlemen,” Trebek said. “You know, in spite of what America and the rest of the world is experiencing right now, there are many reasons to be thankful. There are more and more people extending helpful hands to do a kindness to their neighbors, and that’s a good thing.

“Keep the faith. We are going to get through all of this, and we will be a better society because of it.”

Trebek died Nov. 8 at the age of 80. The host of “Jeopardy!” for more than 30 years had been battling advanced pancreatic cancer.

His final episodes are scheduled to air the week of Jan. 4.

Record-holding contestant Ken Jennings has been announced as the first of multiple planned interim hosts until a permanent one is hired.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two suspects are wanted after a felony retail theft happened at Trevor True Value in Moline...
CRIME STOPPERS: Tools, leaf blowers stolen from Trevor True Value
Police are looking for two suspects after a diamond ring was stolen from Helzberg Diamond at...
CRIME STOPPERS: Suspects wanted after diamond ring is stolen from Helzberg Diamonds
Health officials with UnityPoint Health - Trinity created a website that will give updates with...
UnityPoint Health - Trinity reports 30+ in the ICU due to COVID
The deputy, according to officials, then arrested 28-year-old Taylor Speckhart, of Princeville,...
Traffic stop in Henderson County leads to woman’s arrest
3-year-old Vinton boy in need of a kidney donation
3-year-old Vinton boy in need of a kidney donation

Latest News

An Amber Alert was issued for Victoria Alerman out of Rotan, Texas.
Amber Alert discontinued for Texas toddler
FILE - This April 5, 2020, file photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed...
High court takes up census case, as other count issues loom
After a chilly start, we'll see sunny and unseasonably mild conditions with highs in the 50's
Your First Alert Forecast
One person is dead and another person injured after a mall shooting in California.
1 dead, 1 injured in Sacramento Black Friday mall shooting
One person is dead and another person injured after a mall shooting in California.
One person is dead and another person injured after a mall shooting in California