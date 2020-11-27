Blood drive to be held in Rock Falls on Monday; masks required
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - The city of Rock Falls will be holding a blood drive on Monday, Nov. 30.
The blood drive will be from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the parking lot by the Community Building. There will be a Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Donor Bus there.
Masks and appointments are required.
If you would like to schedule a time to donate you can call Robbin Blackert at 815-564-1366 or by going to this link.
Donors are asked to eat something prior to donating and to bring their ID.
