Blood drive to be held in Rock Falls on Monday; masks required

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - The city of Rock Falls will be holding a blood drive on Monday, Nov. 30.

The blood drive will be from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the parking lot by the Community Building. There will be a Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Donor Bus there.

Masks and appointments are required.

If you would like to schedule a time to donate you can call Robbin Blackert at 815-564-1366 or by going to this link.

Donors are asked to eat something prior to donating and to bring their ID.

