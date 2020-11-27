Clouds & Fog This Morning

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Your Black Friday forecast will start with areas of patchy dense fog, and a few clouds rolling through this morning, followed by gradual clearing and sunshine during the day. Temperatures will be a bit cooler, reaching the 40′s. Clear skies and calm winds will allow readings to drop into the 20′s tonight, followed by cool sunshine for Saturday, with highs in the 40′s to lower 50′s. Look for a few clouds on Sunday, followed by a chilly stretch with 30′s through the upcoming work week.

TODAY: Cloudy skies and fog this morning, followed by clearing, then mostly sunny and cool. High: 45°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and colder. Low: 28°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Cool sunshine. High: 51°.

