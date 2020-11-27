Advertisement

Clouds & Fog This Morning

Cool Sunshine This Afternoon
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: Nov. 27, 2020 at 7:30 AM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Your Black Friday forecast will start with areas of patchy dense fog, and a few clouds rolling through this morning, followed by gradual clearing and sunshine during the day. Temperatures will be a bit cooler, reaching the 40′s. Clear skies and calm winds will allow readings to drop into the 20′s tonight, followed by cool sunshine for Saturday, with highs in the 40′s to lower 50′s. Look for a few clouds on Sunday, followed by a chilly stretch with 30′s through the upcoming work week.

TODAY: Cloudy skies and fog this morning, followed by clearing, then mostly sunny and cool. High: 45°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and colder. Low: 28°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Cool sunshine. High: 51°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

Two suspects are wanted after a felony retail theft happened at Trevor True Value in Moline...
CRIME STOPPERS: Tools, leaf blowers stolen from Trevor True Value
Police are looking for two suspects after a diamond ring was stolen from Helzberg Diamond at...
CRIME STOPPERS: Suspects wanted after diamond ring is stolen from Helzberg Diamonds
Health officials with UnityPoint Health - Trinity created a website that will give updates with...
UnityPoint Health - Trinity reports 30+ in the ICU due to COVID
The deputy, according to officials, then arrested 28-year-old Taylor Speckhart, of Princeville,...
Traffic stop in Henderson County leads to woman’s arrest
3-year-old Vinton boy in need of a kidney donation
3-year-old Vinton boy in need of a kidney donation

Latest News

After a chilly start, we'll see sunny and unseasonably mild conditions with highs in the 50's
Your First Alert Forecast
After a chilly start, we'll see sunny and unseasonably mild conditions with highs in the 50's
Mild Sunshine For Your Saturday
7d Q
Sunshine to start the weekend
7d Q
Sunny Saturday
AM clouds and fog, then PM Sunshine. Look for highs in the 40's.
Sunshine to start the weekend