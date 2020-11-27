Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Suspects wanted after diamond ring is stolen from Helzberg Diamonds

Police are looking for two suspects after a diamond ring was stolen from Helzberg Diamond at...
Police are looking for two suspects after a diamond ring was stolen from Helzberg Diamond at SouthPark Mall.(KWQC, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Police are looking for two suspects after a diamond ring was stolen from Helzberg Diamond at SouthPark Mall.

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say the two suspects, pictured above, went into the mall on October 30 and into the store.

Officials say an older woman distracted an employee while an older man reached over the counter and grabbed the $3,200 ring. The two then left in a white Chrysler 300 with a sunroof according to police.

The man appeared to have a “significant limp” and that he was favoring his right leg according to police.

If you have any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

Police are looking for two suspects after a diamond ring was stolen from Helzberg Diamond at...
Police are looking for two suspects after a diamond ring was stolen from Helzberg Diamond at SouthPark Mall. Police say this was the vehicle they left in.(KWQC, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two suspects are wanted after a felony retail theft happened at Trevor True Value in Moline...
CRIME STOPPERS: Tools, leaf blowers stolen from Trevor True Value
Health officials with UnityPoint Health - Trinity created a website that will give updates with...
UnityPoint Health - Trinity reports 30+ in the ICU due to COVID
The deputy, according to officials, then arrested 28-year-old Taylor Speckhart, of Princeville,...
Traffic stop in Henderson County leads to woman’s arrest
3-year-old Vinton boy in need of a kidney donation
3-year-old Vinton boy in need of a kidney donation

Latest News

After a chilly start, we'll see sunny and unseasonably mild conditions with highs in the 50's
Your First Alert Forecast
Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds prepares to hold pro boxing matches
Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds prepares to hold pro boxing matches
Project Outrun launches shoe drive for kids battling cancer
Project Outrun launches shoe donation drive to benefit kids battling cancer
Local shops look ahead to Small Business Saturday
Local shops look ahead to Small Business Saturday
Local shops look ahead to Small Business Saturday
Local shops look ahead to Small Business Saturday