CRIME STOPPERS: Suspects wanted after diamond ring is stolen from Helzberg Diamonds

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Police are looking for two suspects after a diamond ring was stolen from Helzberg Diamond at SouthPark Mall.

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say the two suspects, pictured above, went into the mall on October 30 and into the store.

Officials say an older woman distracted an employee while an older man reached over the counter and grabbed the $3,200 ring. The two then left in a white Chrysler 300 with a sunroof according to police.

The man appeared to have a “significant limp” and that he was favoring his right leg according to police.

If you have any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

Police are looking for two suspects after a diamond ring was stolen from Helzberg Diamond at SouthPark Mall. Police say this was the vehicle they left in. (KWQC, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)

