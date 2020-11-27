CRIME STOPPERS: Tools, leaf blowers stolen from Trevor True Value

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Two suspects are wanted after a felony retail theft happened at Trevor True Value in Moline according to police.

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say on November 2 the two people pictured above walked out of the store with Milwaukee brand tools. The tools were valued at over $500 according to police.

On November 4, officials say the two returned and stole two backpack leaf blowers.

They were last seen leaving in a silver car, pictured below, with a broken back window according to police.

If you have any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

