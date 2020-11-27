CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted on probation violation charges

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Have you seen this woman? Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say she is wanted by the Moline Police Department.

According to police, 43-year-old Carrie Ann Lairmore, is wanted on probation violation charges stemming from possession of methamphetamine charges.

She is 5′4 and 140 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.