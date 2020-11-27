Advertisement

Disney to lay off 4,000 more at California, Florida parks

FILE - In this Thursday, July 2, 2020, file photo, cars drive under a sign greeting visitors...
FILE - In this Thursday, July 2, 2020, file photo, cars drive under a sign greeting visitors near the entrance to Walt Disney World, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Walt Disney Co. is announcing plans to lay off 4,000 more workers in its theme parks division in California and Florida due to the COVID-19 pandemic's effect on the industry. The company has been limiting attendance at its parks and changing protocols to allow for social distancing.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. is announcing plans to lay off 4,000 more workers in its theme parks division in California and Florida due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on the industry.

The company has been limiting attendance at its parks and changing protocols to allow for social distancing.

Officials haven’t specified the number of workers that would be affected in its Orlando theme parks.

Disney’s parks closed in March as the pandemic started spreading in the U.S. The Florida parks reopened in the summer, but the California parks have yet to reopen pending state and local government approvals.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two suspects are wanted after a felony retail theft happened at Trevor True Value in Moline...
CRIME STOPPERS: Tools, leaf blowers stolen from Trevor True Value
Police are looking for two suspects after a diamond ring was stolen from Helzberg Diamond at...
CRIME STOPPERS: Suspects wanted after diamond ring is stolen from Helzberg Diamonds
Health officials with UnityPoint Health - Trinity created a website that will give updates with...
UnityPoint Health - Trinity reports 30+ in the ICU due to COVID
The deputy, according to officials, then arrested 28-year-old Taylor Speckhart, of Princeville,...
Traffic stop in Henderson County leads to woman’s arrest
3-year-old Vinton boy in need of a kidney donation
3-year-old Vinton boy in need of a kidney donation

Latest News

An Amber Alert was issued for Victoria Alerman out of Rotan, Texas.
Amber Alert discontinued for Texas toddler
FILE - This April 5, 2020, file photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed...
High court takes up census case, as other count issues loom
After a chilly start, we'll see sunny and unseasonably mild conditions with highs in the 50's
Your First Alert Forecast
One person is dead and another person injured after a mall shooting in California.
1 dead, 1 injured in Sacramento Black Friday mall shooting
One person is dead and another person injured after a mall shooting in California.
One person is dead and another person injured after a mall shooting in California