Galesburg police warn residents about phone scam

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The Galesburg Police Department is warning residents about a scam.

In a Facebook post, police said people are getting calls from their main phone number (309) 343-9151 and from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office number of (309) 345-3733.

The caller will say you’ve missed a court date and owe a large amount of money otherwise you’ll be arrested.

Police ask those receiving these calls not to give out any personal information.

