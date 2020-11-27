Advertisement

Galesburg police warn residents about phone scam

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 7:21 AM CST
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The Galesburg Police Department is warning residents about a scam.

In a Facebook post, police said people are getting calls from their main phone number (309) 343-9151 and from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office number of (309) 345-3733.

The caller will say you’ve missed a court date and owe a large amount of money otherwise you’ll be arrested.

Police ask those receiving these calls not to give out any personal information.

SCAM ALERT... We've been advised that citizens are receiving calls from our main phone number of 343-9151 and from the...

Posted by Galesburg, IL Police Department on Wednesday, November 25, 2020

