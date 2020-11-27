Galesburg police warn residents about phone scam
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 7:21 AM CST
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The Galesburg Police Department is warning residents about a scam.
In a Facebook post, police said people are getting calls from their main phone number (309) 343-9151 and from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office number of (309) 345-3733.
The caller will say you’ve missed a court date and owe a large amount of money otherwise you’ll be arrested.
Police ask those receiving these calls not to give out any personal information.
