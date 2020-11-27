Henry’s Christmas Yard in Moline encourages people to give blood and donate food
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Homeowners of a popular neighborhood Christmas display in Moline are encouraging Quad Citians to give back this holiday season.
They named their Christmas display “Henry’s Christmas Yard” after their dog, Henry.
The homeowners are encouraging people to stop by 15th Street and 26th Avenue from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday as they host their 3rd annual blood drive.
You can also drop off toys for Toys for Tots and donate food items for the pantry.
