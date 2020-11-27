Hundreds attend “49th and a half” annual Mr. Thanksgiving’s dinner

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Hundreds of cars showed up at the “49th and a half” annual Mr. Thanksgiving drive-up dinner at SouthPark Mall on Thursday afternoon. Some were there for the first time and had an experience like never before. Nancy Mueller, a Coal Valley resident says their original Thanksgiving plans had to be canceled due to a COVID-19 exposure. “I just didn’t have the stuff at home to make our meals. I thought I’ve never done this before and this is great!” shares Mueller.

Gil and Christina Sebben from Moline were also in line for the drive-up dinner, arriving more than an hour before the dinner started. Gil says he had been to Mr. Thanksgiving’s dinner once before when Christina was in the hospital. This year, the Sebbens were home alone “because of the virus and other issues. It looks successful this year! I hope it’s as good as it looks,” shares Gil.

Instead of eating inside SouthPark Mall likes years past, it was a drive-thru event. Vicki Birdsell-Baker who is the volunteer coordinator says she’s been involved in the dinner for about 48 years, originally being involved through college. “It has grown from that small grocery store scene. And the ability to use this mall to have this offering and the dinner... this is what needs to be done as a community effort. It is a statement. There are people that are certainly in dire need of food. If it can be provided, we can provide,” shares Birdsell-Baker.

Bob Vogelbaugh, otherwise known as Mr. Thanksgiving says with tears in his eyes: “I’m so thankful. And they’re so appreciated to be here. Because it’s not a charity dinner, never has been. I understand now with times, you can’t be with your families.”

Vogelbaugh partnered with Hyvee to provide over 2,500 meals to those who want them. Tim Sernin who is the Hyvee district Store Director says, “this isn’t about thanksgiving. I hope that people continue to help throughout the year. There are so many things we can all do. It started with one person. One person doing this event. I think we can move mountains when we gather a couple more people and a couple more people to help those who need help.”

While at Mr. Thanksgiving’s annual dinner, some Quad Citians shared what they’re thankful for:

“I’m just thankful that we’re here. Good health for our family and I’m thankful for the vaccine that’s coming out,” shares Mueller.

“We’ve been together for 60 years. We’re thankful for that. We have 3 fine boys, we’re proud of that. God’s been good to us,” say Gil and Christina Sebben.

“I’m just grateful for living in the Quad Cities,” says Vogelbaugh.

“I’m thankful for a lot of things. I’m thankful for my family. But I’m really thankful that I work with great people... I’m thankful for Mr. Thanksgiving who has committed 49 years to doing this event. That’s really what I’m thankful for,” shares Sernin.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.